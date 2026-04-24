US Envoys Head to Pakistan for Iran Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Senior US officials are expected to travel to Pakistan for fresh talks with Iran, as diplomatic efforts continue amid rising tensions in the region, according to BBC News.

According to US media reports, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, are set to fly to Islamabad to meet Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi. The reports, citing US officials, suggest the meeting will focus on ongoing disputes and possible paths toward easing tensions.

Earlier, Araghchi confirmed he would visit Pakistan as part of a regional tour but did not mention any planned talks with US representatives. His trip also includes stops in Oman and Russia.

The planned meeting comes as Washington signals a firm but open stance toward Tehran. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran still has a chance to “make a good, wise deal,” but stressed that the United States is not in a hurry. “The ball is in Iran’s court,” he said, echoing recent remarks by President Trump.

Hegseth also pointed to increasing pressure on Iran, noting that a US naval blockade of Iranian ports is expanding and “going global,” a move that could further raise tensions.

At the same time, instability continues elsewhere in the region. The Israeli military and the Lebanese group Hezbollah have accused each other of violating a ceasefire agreement. The accusations follow Trump’s recent announcement of a three-week extension to the truce between Israel and Lebanon.

Despite the extension, major disagreements remain. Hezbollah’s weapons stockpile continues to be a central issue, complicating efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement.

The expected talks in Islamabad could mark a significant moment, as indirect and direct contacts between the US and Iran remain limited. Observers say any progress will depend on whether both sides are willing to shift their positions in an increasingly tense political climate.