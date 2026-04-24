Iran’s FM Begins Key Regional Tour Amid Rising Tensions

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, is set to begin a regional diplomatic tour on Friday, with planned visits to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia, according to Iranian state media, according to Mehr News Agenny.

The trip will take him first to Islamabad, then to Muscat, and finally to Moscow, as Iran seeks to strengthen ties with key regional and international partners during a time of rising tensions.

Officials say the main purpose of the visit is to hold bilateral talks with leaders in each country. Discussions are expected to focus on recent developments in the region, as well as the ongoing conflict that Iranian authorities describe as a war imposed by the United States and Israel.

The tour comes at a sensitive moment, as diplomatic efforts intensify across the Middle East and beyond. Iran has been actively engaging with neighboring countries and global powers in an attempt to manage growing political and security challenges.

Pakistan and Oman have both played important roles in regional diplomacy in the past, often acting as channels for dialogue during times of crisis. Russia, meanwhile, remains one of Iran’s key strategic partners, particularly in political and security matters.

Araghchi’s meetings are expected to address not only immediate concerns but also broader issues affecting regional stability. Observers say the visit could help shape Iran’s next steps as it navigates a complex international landscape.

The tour is scheduled to begin late on Friday, marking another chapter in Iran’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to respond to shifting regional dynamics and strengthen its alliances.