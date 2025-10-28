Netanyahu Orders New Strikes on Gaza as U.S. Insists Ceasefire Still Holding

GAZA CITY / JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “powerful and immediate” strikes on the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating the fragile ceasefire brokered earlier this month, according to Al Jazeera News.

Netanyahu’s office said the directive followed what he called a “clear violation” of the truce agreement. His statement came as explosions and the buzz of Israeli drones echoed across Gaza, despite the ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

The Gaza Government Media Office accused Israel of committing 125 violations of the ceasefire, including air raids and artillery fire that have killed 94 Palestinians since the truce began. “It’s just a constant reminder of how fragile this ceasefire is,” reported Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud from Gaza City.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has so far killed at least 68,527 Palestinians and wounded 170,395, according to Gaza health authorities. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed during the October 7 Hamas-led attacks, in which around 200 were taken captive.

In Washington, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration still considers the ceasefire to be in effect, despite the renewed Israeli strikes. “The ceasefire is holding,” Vance told reporters. “We know Hamas or someone else attacked an Israeli soldier. We expect Israel to respond, but the president’s peace is going to hold despite that.”

American officials have offered little direct criticism of Israel’s recent military actions, even as nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed since the U.S.-backed truce began. Humanitarian groups have also accused Israel of maintaining restrictions on aid entering Gaza.

Hamas has denied involvement in a recent shooting near Rafah, which Israel cited as justification for its latest airstrikes. The escalating exchanges underscore how precarious the ceasefire remains and how quickly the region could slide back into full-scale conflict.