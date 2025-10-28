States Take Trump to Court for Withholding $6 Billion in Food Aid

WASHINGTON — Half of all U.S. states have sued the Trump administration over its decision to withhold emergency funds for the nation’s food stamp program, a move that could deprive more than 40 million low-income Americans of essential aid, according to BBC News.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Democratic attorneys general from 25 states and the District of Columbia, challenges the administration’s refusal to release roughly $6 billion in contingency funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is legally obligated to use the funds to keep benefits flowing amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The USDA, which oversees SNAP, has said it will not tap the fund, claiming it must preserve the money for other emergencies such as natural disasters. “Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the agency said in an online statement, warning that benefits could expire by November if the shutdown continues.

The legal filing contends that the administration’s inaction would mark the first time in SNAP’s history that the emergency reserve was not deployed. The suit warns that cutting off food assistance “will cause deterioration of public health and well-being,” leading to hunger, malnutrition, and harmful developmental effects among children, including “poor concentration, fatigue, and behavioral problems.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted the administration, calling the decision “cruel” and “inhumane.” “While Donald Trump parades around the world trying to repair the damage he’s caused, millions of Americans are about to go hungry,” he said.

In response, the USDA blamed Democrats for allowing the fund to run dry, urging them to reopen the government instead of “holding out for the far-left wing of the party.”

Even if the emergency fund were released, experts say it would cover only about 60% of one month’s benefits, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). SNAP recipients—who receive debit-style cards for groceries—average $715 per month for a family of four, or about $6 per person per day.

As the government shutdown entered its 28th day, state officials warned of looming hunger crises and pledged to seek alternative food supplies, from food banks to state emergency funds, to bridge the gap.