China Aims for Taiwan Unification Without War, Says U.S. Intelligence

China does not currently plan to invade Taiwan in 2027, according to a new U.S. intelligence report released on March 18, which instead suggests that Beijing hopes to bring the island under its control without resorting to war, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The report, part of the U.S. intelligence community’s Annual Threat Assessment, offers a cautious but more optimistic picture than earlier warnings from U.S. defense officials. Last year, the Pentagon had pointed to 2027 as a possible year for a Chinese military assault on Taiwan, citing growing tensions and an expanding Chinese arsenal.

But this year’s assessment strikes a different tone. It concludes that Chinese leaders “do not currently plan to execute an invasion of Taiwan in 2027, nor do they have a fixed timeline for achieving unification.”

Instead, Beijing appears focused on shaping the environment in its favor through political, economic, and information strategies that could pave the way for eventual unification “short of conflict.”

The report also notes that China’s leadership understands the enormous risks involved in a military invasion across the Taiwan Strait. Any such operation, it says, would be “extremely challenging” and could face a “high risk of failure,” particularly if the United States or its allies intervened militarily.

Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory and insists that bringing the self-ruled island under Chinese control is essential to achieving “national rejuvenation” — a slogan linked to China’s long-term goal of becoming a dominant global power by 2049, the centenary of the People’s Republic of China.

For now, the U.S. intelligence community believes China will keep up military drills and political pressure around Taiwan, but with the aim of persuasion rather than direct confrontation. The battle for the island, it seems, remains one of influence and patience — not immediate war.