NATO Chief Confirms Zelensky’s Attendance at July Summit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara this July, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The announcement was made on Friday during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden, highlighting the alliance’s continued support for Ukraine as the war with Russia drags on.

Speaking to reporters, Rutte confirmed that Zelensky had already been invited to the summit and would be present at the important gathering. “I invited him already,” Rutte said. “He will be there.”

The summit in the Turkish capital is expected to bring together leaders from across the NATO alliance at a time of rising global tensions and growing security concerns in Europe. Ukraine’s participation is likely to remain one of the central topics of discussion, especially as Kyiv continues to seek military assistance and stronger international backing.

Zelensky’s appearance at the summit also carries symbolic importance. Since the Russian invasion began in 2022, the Ukrainian leader has become a powerful voice on the world stage, urging Western nations to stand firmly with his country. His attendance in Ankara is expected to reinforce Ukraine’s close partnership with NATO, even though the country is not yet a formal member of the alliance.

The meeting could also shape future discussions on European security, defense cooperation, and long-term support for Ukraine as the conflict enters another difficult phase.