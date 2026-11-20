Dawn in southeastern Poland was ordinary until the sky turned violent. At about 6:30 on Friday, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile slammed into farmland near Nowy Lipowiec, roughly 50 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Natalie Szponar, preparing her children for school, heard a “whistle and a dull impact.”

Nobody was hurt, and no damage was reported. Yet Poland’s leaders saw far more than a stray accident. Two more objects, a suspected missile near Rudnik nad Sanem and a jet powered drone near Mołodycz, had also crossed into Polish skies, according to BBC News.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the timing was no coincidence. The objects fell near Nowa Dęba, where eleven nations of the “Coalition of the Willing” were holding a UK- and France-led exercise, Koalicja 2026, in preparation for a possible peace deal. Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz called it a “provocation” and promised to seek more NATO support. NATO chief Mark Rutte condemned the “grave violations” and confirmed jets were scrambled. Russia has stayed silent.

The intrusion came during one of Moscow’s largest air assaults on Ukraine since 2022. There the toll was far heavier: at least eight people died as missiles and drones struck three Dnipro bridges in Kyiv and a station in Lviv, days after Vladimir Putin threatened “painful” retaliation for attacks on the Kerch Strait bridge.

Allies spoke with one voice. UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, visiting Poland, said the war’s impact is increasingly felt in neighbouring countries, while Prime Minister Andy Burnham called the incident “utterly unacceptable.” A day earlier, 40 countries meeting in Berlin had pledged support for Kyiv, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged peace talks soon on neutral ground.

It is not the first time the war has spilled across the border. In July, a cruise missile left a ten-metre crater in Poland, and in 2022 two Polish farmers were killed by a missile believed to be Ukrainian air defence. Moldova, too, reported a drone briefly entering its airspace, its 118th violation since the invasion began.

For Poland, a quiet farm morning became a reminder that war’s shadow reaches far beyond the front line.