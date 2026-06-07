Merz Warns of Far-Right Surge Ahead of Key German Elections

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned of a possible political “big bang” as the country heads toward two crucial regional elections in September, where the far-right is gaining strong support, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Speaking at a party congress in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on June 6, Merz said the upcoming votes in this state and in Saxony-Anhalt could have consequences far beyond local politics. “More is at stake than just the future of a government,” he told party members, pointing to growing public frustration across the country.

Recent opinion polls show the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) leading in both regions, which are part of former East Germany. The party has also been gaining ground nationally, even surpassing Merz’s conservative alliance in some surveys.

At the same time, Merz himself is facing low approval ratings, making him one of the least popular leaders in Germany’s post-war history. His government has struggled to push through economic reforms while working with centre-left partners, as disagreements slow decision-making.

Germany’s economy, once Europe’s strongest, is now under pressure. Slow growth and an ageing population have added to public concern, creating fertile ground for protest votes and political shifts.

Merz warned that if his government fails to meet expectations, voters may turn sharply toward the far right. “If we are not good enough, then such a big change will happen,” he said, suggesting the elections could reshape Germany’s political future in unexpected ways.

With just months to go before the vote, the rising strength of the AfD is seen as a serious test for Germany’s traditional parties and its political stability.