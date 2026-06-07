Security Tightened as Cockroach Party Stages Protest in Indian Capital

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities tightened security across parts of the capital on Saturday as hundreds gathered to support the satirical “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), a youth-led movement protesting alleged irregularities in major examinations and growing frustration over employment opportunities.

The unusual political movement emerged last month after India’s Chief Justice, Surya Kant, was reported to have compared some government critics among the youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing, according to The Nation. The remarks triggered widespread criticism on social media, although Kant later said his comments had been taken out of context.

What began as an online response soon evolved into a powerful youth campaign. The CJP, whose name playfully echoes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has attracted millions of followers through its message of accountability and reform. Its slogan, “a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth,” has resonated strongly with young Indians.

The movement is led by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University graduate and former political communications strategist associated with the opposition Aam Aadmi Party. Arriving in New Delhi on Saturday, Dipke called for peaceful demonstrations and urged supporters to conduct the movement with “love and peace.”

At the center of the protest is criticism of alleged examination irregularities, including paper leaks and technical failures that have affected thousands of students. Protesters have also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Authorities increased security at the airport and around Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site in the capital. Steel barricades, riot-control vehicles, and detention vans were deployed as a precaution.

Despite restrictions on some of its social media accounts, the movement continues to expand online. Supporters argue that the campaign reflects a deeper concern among India’s youth, many of whom face difficulties securing stable and well-paying jobs. For many participants, the protest was not merely symbolic but a call for greater transparency, opportunity, and accountability.