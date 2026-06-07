Iran Begins “Week of Strikes” After Israel Hits Beirut

Tensions in the Middle East rose sharply on Sunday as Iran launched several waves of missiles toward northern Israel, marking its first direct attack since the ceasefire in April, according to BBC News. The strikes came shortly after Israel said it had targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Beirut, a move that triggered strong warnings from Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the missile launches as “the beginning of a full week of continuous strikes,” signaling the possibility of ongoing conflict. Air defense systems in Israel were quickly activated, and most of the incoming missiles were intercepted before causing major damage. Authorities later told residents that it was safe to leave shelters, easing immediate fears among civilians.

The situation has drawn international attention, especially from the United States. The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump was briefed on the developments. According to reports from Fox News, Trump urged Iran to stop further attacks and return to negotiations, saying, “That’s enough. Get back to the table.” He also expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s earlier strike on Beirut, suggesting concern over the growing cycle of retaliation.

The exchange of attacks highlights the fragile nature of the ceasefire and raises fears of a wider regional conflict. While no major casualties have been reported so far, the continued threats from both sides suggest that tensions remain high, with the possibility of further escalation in the coming days.