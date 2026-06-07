Diplomatic Push Meets Rising Tensions in Iran-US Standoff

A senior Pakistani official met Iran’s foreign minister in Tehran on Sunday, carrying a message from his country’s military leadership to Iran’s supreme authority, according to officials and state media reports.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation on regional security and diplomacy. The visit comes at a sensitive time, as tensions between Iran and the United States remain high and indirect negotiations between the two sides appear stalled.

Iranian officials say the main obstacle in talks with Washington is the shifting and often contradictory positions taken by the US administration. A foreign ministry spokesperson said ongoing changes in demands and messaging have made negotiations difficult and slow.

Iran continues to insist on its right to peaceful nuclear activity under international agreements and is seeking access to billions of dollars in assets frozen abroad. However, US officials are reportedly considering redirecting some Iranian assets to support reconstruction efforts in allied Gulf countries affected by recent regional attacks.

This proposal has raised new concerns in Tehran and could further complicate fragile diplomatic efforts. Analysts warn that such steps may deepen mistrust and delay any possible agreement.

Meanwhile, military tensions have continued despite ongoing talks. Recent days have seen exchanges of strikes between US and Iranian forces. The US military reported targeting Iranian positions after intercepting drones it said posed threats to maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, claimed it carried out missile attacks on US-linked bases in the Gulf region. Local authorities reported damage but no confirmed casualties.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route, remains under heavy strain. Disruptions in the area have already affected oil flows and contributed to rising global energy prices.

Efforts to reach a broader agreement have so far failed, with both sides holding firm on major issues, including sanctions relief, regional influence, and control over strategic waterways. Despite this, indirect communication between the two countries continues through mediators.

Global markets are closely watching the situation, as prolonged instability could impact energy supplies and economic conditions worldwide. Oil-producing nations are also weighing increased output, though ongoing conflict has limited their ability to fully respond.

As diplomatic efforts continue alongside military tensions, the situation remains uncertain, with no clear breakthrough in sight.