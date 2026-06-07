Iran: Ships Pay Up to $2 Million to Cross Strait of Hormuz

Ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz are now paying up to $2 million under a new maritime services plan introduced by Iran, according to a recent report, according to Press TV report.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes, carries about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Now, vessels passing through it are being charged an average of $1.5 million to $2 million, said Mohsen Zanganeh, a member of Iran’s parliament, as quoted by Fars News Agency.

The plan is being managed by a special body working with Iran’s Ministry of Economy and overseen by the Supreme National Security Council. Officials say the payments are not always made in cash. In some cases, ships or companies settle fees through goods, services, barter deals, or cryptocurrencies like Tether.

According to the report, the money collected is added to Iran’s national treasury and used as part of the country’s official budget.

The policy follows earlier discussions about charging ships for safety and environmental services in the Strait. Experts estimate that such fees could bring Iran up to $7.5 billion each year, although the waterway’s real importance lies in its strategic value.

The Strait has faced growing tension in recent months. Disruptions increased after Iran restricted access for certain countries following a US-Israeli attack on February 28. In response, Iran has also created a new body, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, to inspect ships and control cargo passing through the route.

Iran says it may ease some restrictions if it receives guarantees that attacks will not happen again and that sanctions on its ports will be lifted. However, officials have made it clear that conditions in the Strait will not return to what they were before the conflict. Ships linked to countries seen as hostile may continue to face limits.