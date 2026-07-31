Merz to Morocco: Take Back Ceuta Migrants “Immediately”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has issued a sharp demand to Morocco, calling on the country to reclaim migrants who crossed illegally into Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta in recent days. His statement, released on July 31, comes amid a growing crisis that has strained relations across the region, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

“We expect Morocco to take the illegal migrants back immediately,” Merz said, adding that Germany fully supports Spain’s decision to keep the migrants from advancing further onto European soil.

The chancellor, who leads the European Union’s largest economy and took office last year, has built much of his political identity around a tough stance on irregular migration. The issue has become a defining one in German politics, fueling rising support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a trend Merz’s conservative government has been eager to counter.

“Protecting the European Union’s external borders is crucial for combating illegal migration,” Merz emphasized, stressing that the responsibility does not fall on Spain alone. “I clearly expect all EU member states to fulfil this obligation,” he said, framing border security as a shared duty rather than a burden for frontline countries to bear on their own.

Merz confirmed that Berlin remains in close contact with Madrid as the situation unfolds. “Spain wants to and must bring the situation in Ceuta under control as quickly as possible,” he said, striking a tone that was both supportive and firm.

His comments add Germany’s voice to a chorus of European leaders now watching Ceuta closely, as the enclave grapples with the aftermath of one of its largest migrant crossings in years.