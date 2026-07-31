Austria’s Court Fees Rise Again And Lawyers Are Not Happy

Starting August 1, court fees across Austria will climb once more, this time by nearly six percent. The new regulation was signed into effect yesterday by Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ), touching nearly every corner of the legal system, from civil proceedings and uncontested divorces to land registry extracts and commercial filings. For many Austrians, the timing stings: fees were already hiked by a steep 23 percent just last April.

The reason lies in a quiet but powerful legal mechanism. Under Austrian law, court fees automatically rise whenever the consumer price index climbs by more than five percent, a threshold now crossed again, triggering a 5.7 percent increase by decree. Only Austria’s National Council can pause this automatic system, something it has done just twice before, both during the pandemic, according to ORF News.

Unsurprisingly, the legal community is far from pleased. “Austria is the only country in Europe where the justice system brings in more money than it actually costs,” said Armenak Utudjian, president of the Austrian Bar Association (ÖRAK). He pointed to a recent Council of Europe study showing the system’s cost-coverage ratio at 117 percent. “The extra revenue simply becomes pocket money for the finance minister,” he argued, “even though the justice system is struggling everywhere you look.”

The Justice Ministry tells a different story, insisting the system’s actual self-funding rate stands at just 55 percent, far below the bar association’s figure.

Meanwhile, opposition party NEOS is demanding accountability. Justice spokesperson Sophie Wotschke said any extra revenue “must actually reach the place it’s meant for: the justice system itself,” pointing to a severe staff shortage in Austria’s courts. “If we want a strong justice system,” she said, “we need more judges, prosecutors, and support staff.”