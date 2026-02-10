Macron Calls on Europe to Rise as a Global Power Amid Shifting World Order

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the European Union to redefine its role in an increasingly unstable world, calling on the bloc to act decisively as a global power capable of defending its economic, political, and security interests, according to BBC News.

Speaking to a group of European newspapers ahead of a key EU summit in Brussels, Macron described the current geopolitical climate as a “wake up call” for Europe. With rising tensions involving China and Russia, and growing uncertainty over long term American security guarantees, he warned that Europe could no longer afford strategic hesitation.

“Are we ready to become a power?” Macron asked. “This is the defining question in our economy, our defence, and our democratic systems.”

Central to his vision is the creation of EU-wide shared borrowing, often referred to as eurobonds to finance massive investments in defence, clean energy, artificial intelligence, and industrial competitiveness. Macron estimated that the bloc requires nearly €1.2 trillion annually to remain competitive and secure in a rapidly shifting global order.

He argued that global financial markets are increasingly uneasy about overreliance on the US dollar and are seeking alternative stable assets. A jointly backed European debt instrument, he said, could meet this demand while strengthening Europe’s strategic independence.

While acknowledging that France has struggled with fiscal discipline and structural reform compared to some northern European states, Macron maintained that shared European investment was essential for the continent’s collective future. Previous proposals for mutualised debt have faced resistance, particularly from Germany, over fears of uneven financial burdens.

Macron also called for stronger industrial protection policies, urging Europe to defend its strategic sectors without retreating into outright protectionism. He criticized regulatory asymmetries that place European producers at a disadvantage against heavily subsidized competitors from China and the United States.

Reflecting on broader global challenges, Macron warned that climate change, Russia’s aggression, and an increasingly assertive China have reshaped Europe’s strategic environment. Meanwhile, he noted, the United States is no longer the dependable guarantor of European security it once was.

“Today, Europeans are on their own but we have each other,” he said, emphasizing the bloc’s population of 450 million as a foundation for collective strength. “Becoming a power is the true fulfillment of the European project.”