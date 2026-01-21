Lavrov Dismisses Greenland Claims, Says Russia ‘Has Nothing to Do With It

Russia has firmly denied any intention to seize Greenland, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying that both Russia and China have no interest in taking control of the Arctic territory, according to Anadolu. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Lavrov rejected recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling them unfounded and misleading.

The remarks came as Lavrov reviewed Russia’s diplomatic activities for 2025. “We have no plans to capture Greenland. It’s not our issue,” he said. According to Lavrov, Washington is fully aware that neither Moscow nor Beijing is preparing any move against the island. He added that speculation about possible security or assistance agreements between Russia and Greenland or Iceland has no basis in reality.

Lavrov stressed that Russia is only observing the situation from afar and does not see itself as a player in the growing debate surrounding Greenland. “We will monitor what is happening,” he said, while dismissing accusations that Russia poses any threat to the territory.

Greenland, an autonomous region under Danish control, has recently drawn global attention after President Trump renewed his interest in acquiring the mineral-rich island. Trump has argued that Greenland is important for U.S. national security and necessary to prevent rivals such as Russia and China from expanding their influence in the Arctic. European leaders have strongly opposed the idea.

Addressing comparisons made in Western political debates, Lavrov said the situation around Greenland is being falsely justified. He rejected claims that Russia or China might seize the island, noting that even Western economists and political analysts have questioned such arguments.

Lavrov also referred to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, saying Crimea is as important to Russia’s security as Greenland is portrayed to be for the United States. He argued that the two cases are often wrongly compared.

Finally, Lavrov placed the Greenland debate in a historical context, describing it as a legacy of the colonial era. He noted that Greenland was ruled for centuries by Norway and later Denmark, and that its colonial past and later ties to European institutions continue to influence today’s discussions.

In conclusion, Lavrov made Russia’s position clear: Greenland is not part of Moscow’s agenda, and any claims suggesting otherwise are political exaggerations rather than facts.