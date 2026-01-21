Trump Pushes for Talks on Greenland, Rules Out Force but Keeps Pressure On Allies”

US President Donald Trump has renewed his controversial push to acquire Greenland, calling for “immediate negotiations” while publicly insisting that he has no intention of using military force, according to BBC News. Speaking during a wide ranging address to global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump attempted to balance reassurance with unmistakable pressure, keeping the issue firmly in the international spotlight.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable,” Trump said. He quickly added that such action was not his intention. “But I won’t do that. I don’t have to use force, I don’t want to use force, I won’t use force,” he repeated, seeking to soften the impact of his earlier remark.

Trump’s speech, which lasted more than an hour, covered a broad range of topics beyond Greenland. He repeated claims that his leadership had helped end or de-escalate eight global conflicts, criticized Chinese-owned wind farms, declared victory over inflation, and sharply attacked the Biden administration’s continued support for Ukraine. Several of these claims have already drawn scrutiny from analysts and political observers.

The renewed focus on Greenland has triggered firm responses from US allies. As Trump arrived in Davos, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told members of Parliament in London that Britain would not “yield” to pressure from the US president over Greenland, underscoring growing unease in Europe about Washington’s tone and tactics.

Greenland is an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, and both Denmark and the European Union have repeatedly rejected any suggestion of a takeover. Trump has previously escalated the dispute by threatening economic consequences, including a proposed 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries that oppose his plan.

Trump argues that Greenland’s strategic location and rich mineral resources make it vital for US national security, especially in the context of growing competition with China and Russia in the Arctic. Critics, however, see his approach as destabilizing and dismissive of international norms and alliances.

While Trump’s insistence that he will not use force may calm immediate fears of military action, his language continues to raise concerns among diplomats. The call for “immediate negotiations,” paired with hints of overwhelming power and economic pressure, suggests that Greenland will remain a flashpoint in US-European relations in the months ahead.