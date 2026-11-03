Austria Faces EU Legal Threat Over Refugee Family Reunification

Austria’s plan to limit family reunification for recognised refugees may violate European Union law, according to a leading European legal expert.

Franz Leidenmühler, a professor of European law at Johannes Kepler University Linz, argues that the quota system proposed by the Interior Ministry is incompatible with EU law. In a legal assessment of the government’s newly presented settlement regulation, he says the problem is not the size of the quota but the existence of a quota itself, reported by News ORF.

Under the ministry’s plans, Austria would allow only 314 places for family reunification in each of the next two years. The government suspended most family reunification from March 2025, arguing that Austria’s social and education systems were under severe pressure. Only especially vulnerable cases were meant to be exempt.

Although that suspension officially ended in the middle of the year, critics say the government was slow to respond. It took until October for a draft of the new settlement regulation to be published.

Leidenmühler warns that Austria could now face infringement proceedings before the European Union. Such proceedings can lead to a referral to the Court of Justice of the European Union and, ultimately, financial penalties if a member state refuses to comply.

The issue strikes at a deeply human question: whether a person granted protection in Austria may live with a spouse or child. Supporters of the quota say the state must protect public services and manage migration carefully. Opponents answer that separating families for years causes lasting harm, especially to children.

For recognised refugees, the debate is more than a legal technicality. It determines whether safety in Europe also means the possibility of rebuilding a family life. As the legal challenge gathers force, Austria faces a choice between its national migration policy and its obligations under European law.