Khamenei Declares U.S.-Iran Rift ‘Unsolvable’ as Nuclear Tensions Deepen

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared the Islamic Republic’s standoff with the United States “unsolvable,” warning that Tehran will never yield to American demands as pressure mounts over its nuclear program, reported by Arab News.

Speaking in remarks carried by state media on Sunday, Khamenei accused Washington of seeking Iran’s obedience and vowed that the nation would resist with “all of its power” against what he called erroneous expectations. His comments come amid renewed friction following a violent summer conflict that left the diplomatic track fractured.

In June, Iran abruptly suspended talks with Washington after a 12-day war, during which the United States and Israel bombed key Iranian nuclear sites. While details of the strikes remain murky, their impact was enough to halt already fragile negotiations aimed at curbing Tehran’s uranium enrichment.

Despite the rupture, European powers—France, Britain, and Germany—announced last Friday that they had reached an agreement with Tehran to resume preliminary discussions in hopes of reviving formal nuclear negotiations. Yet the gulf remains wide. Western governments accuse Iran of edging closer to building a nuclear weapon, while Tehran insists its program is intended solely for civilian energy.

Khamenei dismissed calls from within Iran to seek direct dialogue with Washington, saying such appeals mistake appearances for reality. “People who ask us not to issue slogans against the U.S. … to have direct negotiations with the U.S. only see appearances,” he said. “This issue is unsolvable.”

The European states have also warned they may trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism, a provision under the 2015 nuclear deal that would automatically restore United Nations sanctions if Iran refuses to return to compliance.

With Tehran digging in and Western patience thinning, the prospect of meaningful compromise looks distant, leaving the future of Iran’s nuclear program—and regional stability—shrouded in uncertainty.