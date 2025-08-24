Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan Erupts: Protests Over ‘Illegal’ Taxes Paralyse CPEC Link

In the rugged heights of Gilgit-Baltistan, fiery protests are erupting across Pakistan-administered territory as residents resist what they deem unconstitutional federal taxes and tariffs. For 23 consecutive days, traders and locals have blocked the vital Karakoram Highway, the artery of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Thousands of residents, supported by political, religious, and civil society groups, demand the immediate repeal of federal levies they argue are illegal in a region whose constitutional status remains unresolved.

Protesters point to a Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court ruling that declared federal sales, income, and related taxes exempted in the region—a ruling that federal agencies have nonetheless ignored

The gridlock is not without consequence: CPEC trade has come to a standstill, crippling shipments, stalling tourism, and strand hundreds of trucks—and foreign nationals—at the border.

In response, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has constituted a parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing and resolving the dispute over these so-called “illegal taxes.” The committee is expected to mediate between Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan’s representatives, though details on its membership and timeline remain sparse.

The stakes could not be higher. Gilgit-Baltistan is the strategic gateway to CPEC, linking Pakistan to Western China. Any prolonged disruption threatens billions in Chinese investment and Islamabad’s reputation as a reliable partner in regional infrastructure development.

The region’s protests embody deeper grievances: a population marginalized politically, subject to economic exploitation, and excluded from decision-making—even as their land hosts geopolitical mega-projects.

As the standoff unfolds, Gilgit-Baltistan has become a flashpoint at the nexus of constitutional ambiguity, local rights, and Sino-Pakistani ambitions. The coming days may well define whether Pakistan can balance regional sensitivities with its grand developmental vision—or falter under the weight of its missteps.