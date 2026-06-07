Kashmir Vote Under Scrutiny: Gilgit-Baltistan Elections Trigger Controversy

Tensions surrounded the Gilgit-Baltistan elections as unofficial results showed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leading the race, while opposition groups raised serious allegations of rigging, interference, and political pressure in the region, which is part of the disputed Kashmir area, according to Dawn News.

According to preliminary results from Sunday’s vote, the PPP secured 10 out of 24 contested seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) followed with six seats, while independent candidates including those backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won seven seats. Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) managed to win one seat.

Polling took place peacefully under tight security, with nearly one million registered voters across 10 districts. Despite the calm atmosphere during voting hours, controversy emerged soon after polling closed.

Both PPP and PTI alleged irregularities in the election process. PPP leaders complained about delays in issuing Form-45, the official document that records vote counts at polling stations. They also claimed that some polling stations were relocated without proper notice and that voter lists had been altered before the election.

In one reported case, a polling station in Astore was allegedly moved overnight to a remote hilltop location, making access difficult for voters. PPP leaders said such actions could discourage turnout and affect results. The party also accused elements within the administration of attempting to influence the outcome.

PTI, whose candidates contested as independents after the party was deprived of its electoral symbol ahead of earlier national elections, also raised strong objections. The party claimed its candidates were leading earlier in the day, but questioned late night results showing unusually high voter turnout in certain polling stations.

PTI further alleged that its polling agents were denied essential documents, including Form-46, calling it a violation of election rules. The party described the situation as part of a “systematic effort” to manipulate results and warned of legal and political action.

The elections also took place against a backdrop of wider political tension. PTI has repeatedly accused the current government and powerful state institutions of targeting its leadership through legal cases, restrictions, and political pressure. The party says such actions have limited its ability to campaign freely, including in remote regions like Gilgit-Baltistan.

Government officials and election authorities have rejected claims of widespread rigging, maintaining that the process was conducted fairly and transparently. The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner stated that security arrangements were satisfactory and that voter participation, especially among women, was encouraging.

However, concerns about election transparency in the region have been raised in the past by opposition parties and independent observers. Some international watchdog groups have also pointed to structural challenges in ensuring fully fair elections in politically sensitive areas like Gilgit-Baltistan, though no unified or final assessment of this election has yet been issued.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats, including reserved seats for women and technocrats, which will be allocated after final results. The outcome of this election will play a key role in shaping governance in the strategically important mountainous region.

As counting continues and results are finalized, the political atmosphere remains tense. Allegations of manipulation, denial of political space, and questions about fairness are likely to keep the debate alive in the coming days.