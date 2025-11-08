Two Militants Killed in Foiled Infiltration Along LoC, Amid Renewed Scrutiny of Kashmir Encounters

Kupwara, Indian held Kashmir — The Indian Army said on Saturday that two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, according to GK News.

In a post on X, the Army’s Chinar Corps reported, “Two terrorists have been neutralized by the security forces in the ongoing operation,” adding that a “search of the area is in progress.”

According to officials, the operation began late Friday after intelligence agencies provided “specific inputs” about a possible attempt by armed militants to cross from Pakistan-administered territory. Alert troops reportedly detected movement near the LoC, challenged the infiltrators, and came under “indiscriminate fire.” The Army said the militants were “trapped” and subsequently killed in the ensuing exchange.

However, the encounter comes amid a period of heightened scrutiny of military operations in Kashmir, following allegations from human rights groups and local activists of staged or “fictitious” encounters in recent years. Such accusations have raised questions about transparency and accountability in one of the world’s most militarized regions.

While the Army maintains that its operations are “based on credible intelligence and conducted with restraint,” critics argue that the lack of independent verification often leaves the truth obscured by the fog of conflict.

As the search operation in Keran continued, the official statement offered no immediate details about the identities of the slain militants or the recovery of weapons details that, in Kashmir’s fraught atmosphere, may again determine whether the story is seen as valor or as doubt.