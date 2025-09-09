Kashmir Gunfight: Two Soldiers, Two Militants Killed in Kulgam Forest Clash

Srinagar, Kashmir — Security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district have destroyed a terrorist hideout after a fierce two-day encounter in the dense Guddar forest, officials confirmed Tuesday, according to Kashmir Media News.

The joint operation, led by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), began early Monday on the basis of intelligence about militant movement in the forest belt. What followed was a prolonged gun battle marked by heavy exchanges of fire.

By Monday evening, two unidentified terrorists were killed. At the same time, the Army lost two of its soldiers — Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu — who succumbed to injuries at the Badami Bagh Army Hospital in Srinagar. A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and two other personnel were also wounded in the firefight.

According to police, one of the slain militants is believed to be local and the other a foreign national, though their identities are still being confirmed. “So far two terrorists have been killed, and searches are continuing,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi.

The firefight forced security forces to halt operations Monday night due to darkness and treacherous terrain. At dawn on Tuesday, troops resumed the search and uncovered a hideout used by militants, which was subsequently destroyed. A strict cordon remains in place to prevent escape or reinforcements.

Top Army and police officials have been closely monitoring the situation, with Chinar Corps confirming the operation in a statement. “When challenged, the terrorists opened fire, leading to a fierce firefight,” it said.

The encounter underscores the volatility in Kashmir’s southern districts, where dense forests provide natural cover for militant groups. As the operation winds down, the loss of two soldiers and the discovery of the hideout point to the continued intensity of insurgent activity in the region.