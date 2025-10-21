Kashmir: Gilgit-Baltistan Govt Stripped of Powers as Election Commission Acts Against Pre-Poll Manipulation

In a dramatic move to safeguard the integrity of upcoming elections, the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Election Commission has stripped the regional government of its financial and administrative powers, citing growing evidence of pre-poll manipulation and misuse of public resources.

The sweeping directive, issued Tuesday, effectively freezes new development projects, policy changes, and administrative reshuffles until a new government is sworn in. The decision comes just weeks before the G-B Assembly’s five-year term expires on November 24, with general elections expected shortly afterward.

The commission said it acted in response to “genuine public concern” over politically driven appointments, transfers, and the diversion of development funds for electoral advantage. “Such actions risk undermining public trust in the neutrality and integrity of the electoral process,” the order read, invoking the commission’s constitutional authority to ensure free and fair polls.

Under the new restrictions, all forms of recruitment, appointments, and postings across regional departments and organizations are now banned. Exceptions will apply only to cases already processed through the Federal Public Service Commission or where tests and interviews have been completed.

Additionally, the order bars the launch of new development schemes, diversion of funds from approved projects, and issuance of new policy directives until the post-election transition is complete.

Officials say the notification took effect immediately and will remain in force until both general and local government elections in Gilgit-Baltistan are concluded.

The rare intervention reflects growing anxiety in the region—part of the wider Kashmir area—over political interference in state machinery ahead of a hotly contested vote. The commission’s firm stance signals an attempt to restore public confidence in the electoral process amid mounting scrutiny from opposition parties and civil society.