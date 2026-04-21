Kashmir Awaits Statehood: Omar Abdullah Questions Delay After Article 370 Abrogation

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday renewed his demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, saying India must clearly explain when this long-promised step will finally be taken, according to Greater Kashmir News.

Addressing a public rally in Nowshera, Rajouri, Abdullah reminded people that the return of statehood was a key promise made after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A on August 5, 2019. These constitutional changes ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the former state into two Union Territories, placing it under direct Indian rule.

Abdullah said people across Jammu and Kashmir had voted in elections with the expectation that statehood would be restored. “This was not just a political promise but a commitment to the people,” he said. “If elections have been held, then why is statehood still delayed?”

He questioned the indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s repeated statement that statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time.” Asking for clarity, he said, “What is this appropriate time? When will it come, and what more do people have to do to reach it?”

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of stepping back from its earlier assurances. He said the party had earlier outlined a sequence, delimitation of constituencies, followed by elections, and then restoration of statehood. While the first two steps have been completed, the final step remains pending.

Abdullah also criticized what he described as political pressure on National Conference (NC) leaders. He alleged that relatives of party members were being unfairly targeted. As an example, he pointed to the transfer and stalled promotion of a police officer who is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

Despite these concerns, Abdullah said his government remains committed to fulfilling its election promises. He highlighted measures already taken, including free bus travel for women and six free LPG cylinders for poor families. He also pledged to regularize daily wage workers and increase honorariums for Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Turning to national issues, Abdullah accused the Indian government of using the women’s reservation issue for political optics. He questioned why a bill passed in 2023 had not been implemented and why a new version was introduced later.

He also raised concerns about the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming it favored the BJP, which won most of the newly created seats.

For Abdullah, the core issue remains unchanged: restoring democratic rights and statehood to a region that has been under Union Territory status since the 2019 constitutional changes.