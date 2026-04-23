US Navy Chief Steps Down Amid Rising Tensions and Leadership Shake-Up

US Navy Secretary John Phelan has stepped down from his post with immediate effect, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday, marking another high-level departure within the Trump administration’s military leadership, according to BBC News.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced the decision in a brief social media statement, thanking Phelan for his service but offering no explanation for his sudden exit. Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao, a longtime Navy veteran, will take over the role on an acting basis.

Phelan’s departure comes at a tense moment for the United States, as conflict involving Iran and Israel continues and the US maintains a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz; a crucial route for global oil shipments. The region has seen ongoing clashes, with Iran recently claiming it had seized two ships in the strait.

Although no official reason has been given, US media reports suggest internal disagreements over shipbuilding and naval strategy may have contributed to the decision. Analysts also point to broader leadership shifts within the Pentagon. In recent months, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed more than a dozen senior officers, including top figures in both the Navy and Air Force.

Phelan, a businessman and major political donor, had no prior military experience before becoming Navy Secretary in March 2025. His role focused largely on administration, including budgeting, shipbuilding, and overseeing naval operations support. He had publicly backed plans to expand the US fleet, including a controversial proposal for a new class of heavily armed “battleships.”

Some observers believe his departure reflects frustration within the administration over slow progress in strengthening both military and commercial fleets. Others suggest it may simply signal a shift toward leadership figures more closely aligned with President Donald Trump.

His interim replacement, Hung Cao, brings 25 years of Navy experience but is also known for his outspoken political views. During a 2024 Senate campaign, he drew attention for criticizing diversity initiatives in the military and calling for tougher, more aggressive recruits.

As leadership changes continue, the Navy faces growing pressure both at home and abroad, with rising geopolitical tensions testing its readiness and direction.