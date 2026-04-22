Iran Yet to Decide on Ceasefire Extension with US

Iran has not yet taken an official position on whether it will extend its fragile ceasefire with the United States, even as international pressure and regional diplomacy continue to build, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Reports circulating in some media outlets claiming that Tehran had already agreed to prolong the truce have been dismissed as inaccurate. Officials clarified that no formal statement has been issued, and even remarks attributed to the Foreign Ministry were later withdrawn by the channels that published them.

Speaking on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that Iran is still carefully reviewing the situation. He said the country is closely monitoring both political developments and conditions on the ground before making any decision.

The current ceasefire, reached on April 8 after weeks of intense conflict, was brokered with the help of Pakistan. It brought a temporary halt to hostilities following a 40-day period of fighting involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. However, talks aimed at securing a lasting peace have so far failed to deliver a clear outcome.

Baqaei stressed that Iran would act based on its national interests and security needs. He also noted that the country’s armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any threat, underlining a cautious but firm stance as uncertainty continues.

The latest push to extend the ceasefire came from Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who urged both sides to keep the truce in place. Iran welcomed Pakistan’s mediation efforts but reiterated that it had not initiated the conflict and has acted within its right to defend itself.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has signalled support for extending the ceasefire, saying he would consider doing so while maintaining military readiness.

As the deadline approaches, the future of the ceasefire remains uncertain. For now, Tehran appears to be weighing its next move carefully, balancing diplomacy with a readiness to act if needed.