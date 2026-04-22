Austria Pensions Reform: Government Promises Higher Retirement Income

Austria’s government is planning a major change to how workers build up their pensions and it says the reform could leave people with more money when they retire.

Chancellor Christian Stocker has announced plans to overhaul the country’s occupational pension system, known as “Vorsorgekassen.” His message is simple: higher pensions, lower costs, and more choice for workers.

According to Stocker, the current system has not been making the most of its potential. Strict investment rules have limited returns over time. “We are changing that now,” he said, promising that the reform will allow funds to be managed more flexibly.

Under the new plan, workers will have more control over how their savings are invested. They will be able to choose between safer options or higher-return investments in the capital market. The government believes this flexibility could significantly boost long term gains.

Another key part of the reform is reducing administrative costs. Lower fees mean that a larger share of the money paid into pension accounts will stay with the individual, rather than being used for management expenses.

The reform also aims to simplify the system. Many workers lose track of their pension accounts when they change jobs multiple times. The government plans to automatically consolidate these accounts, making it easier for people to see and manage their savings.

If workers actively use the new options, the government estimates that their net pension could increase by around 10 percent.

At the same time, participation in the new system will remain optional. “If you don’t want to change anything, you don’t have to,” Stocker said. “But those who want to get more out of their pension will now have the chance.”

The government also stressed that the reform will not require new taxes or public debt. Instead, the improvements are expected to come from stronger investment returns.