Iran Rejects Talks Under Pressure Amid Rising Tensions

Iran’s president has said the country will not negotiate under pressure, warning that threats and coercive actions risk undermining peace efforts in the region, according to Mehr News Agency.

In a phone call on Sunday with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed recent regional tensions, ongoing Iran-US negotiations, and the fragile ceasefire situation. The conversation highlighted both countries’ concern over rising instability and the need for diplomacy.

Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its continued role in promoting peace, praising both the prime minister and Pakistan’s military leadership for supporting diplomatic efforts. He noted that regional cooperation remains essential at a time of heightened uncertainty.

However, the Iranian president voiced strong criticism of the United States, accusing Washington of violating the spirit of the ceasefire. He pointed to what he described as maritime restrictions imposed by the US, calling them a clear breach of agreements and inconsistent with international law, including the United Nations Charter.

According to Pezeshkian, such actions combined with what he called threatening rhetoric have raised serious doubts about the US commitment to meaningful negotiations. He stressed that Iran would not engage in talks while facing pressure or what he described as a “siege.”

Pezeshkian also warned that any renewed confrontation involving the US or Israel could have serious consequences, not only for the region but for global stability. He reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to defend its national security if necessary.

At the same time, he emphasized Iran’s intention to strengthen ties with neighboring countries, especially those along the Persian Gulf. He expressed hope that regional nations would work together to maintain peace and security without relying on outside powers.

Prime Minister Sharif echoed the importance of diplomacy, briefing Pezeshkian on Pakistan’s recent outreach to other regional governments. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to reducing tensions and supporting initiatives aimed at ending hostilities.

The call reflects growing regional efforts to prevent further escalation, even as mistrust and political pressure continue to challenge the path toward lasting peace.