Iran, IAEA Reach Landmark Deal Addressing Tehran’s Security Concerns

TEHRAN — Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reached a new agreement that Tehran says meets all its demands and formally acknowledges its security concerns. The deal, brokered with Egypt’s mediation, marks a shift in cooperation between the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Speaking after talks in Cairo, Araghchi said the negotiations had been authorized and closely supervised by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). The finalized framework, he explained, reflects a careful review of both the decision to engage and the measures needed to safeguard Iran’s positions.

“This new framework is fully in line with the legislation approved by parliament, takes into account Iran’s security concerns, recognizes Iran’s rights, and defines a new form of cooperation with the Agency,” Araghchi told reporters.

The agreement emphasizes that cooperation will no longer follow previous practices. It enshrines Iran’s right to coordinate with the IAEA through the SNSC, ensuring that all measures respect national security. Access for inspectors will remain limited to the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where inspections for fuel replacement had already been permitted under an earlier SNSC decision. Any future access will require new negotiations based on reports from Tehran.

Araghchi stressed that the deal’s continuation depends on the absence of hostile actions against Iran, including attempts to revive UN Security Council sanctions under the JCPOA’s so-called snapback mechanism.

He also highlighted Egypt’s role in brokering the deal, noting that the participation of a neutral third party adds credibility and weight. Araghchi expressed hope that the agreement could pave the way for broader diplomatic engagement, provided all parties pursue meaningful negotiations rather than symbolic gestures.

For Iran, the deal represents more than technical compliance; it is a statement of sovereignty, legal authority, and security, signaling a new chapter in the country’s relationship with the international nuclear community.