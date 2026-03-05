India Denies Its Ports Are America’s New War Lifeline

In the murky world of military logistics and geopolitical maneuvering, a single interview on an American news channel has set off a storm of speculation stretching from Washington to Islamabad and New Delhi is not pleased, according to AFP.

Douglas Macgregor, a former US Army Colonel and one-time senior adviser to the Secretary of Defence, claimed in a recent One America News interview that the US Navy is increasingly turning to Indian ports for docking and supply operations, driven by the growing danger of Iranian threats to American installations across the Persian Gulf. The remarks spread rapidly across South Asian social media, raising uncomfortable questions about India’s carefully guarded neutrality.

New Delhi moved swiftly to shut the conversation down. India’s Ministry of External Affairs, through its MEAFactCheck account on X, called the claims “baseless and fabricated.” Full stop.

Yet the story refuses to stay quiet. Official US-India defence ties have grown steadily warmer in recent years, anchored by frameworks like the Quad and routine port visits, including American naval vessels docking near Chennai under standard ship maintenance agreements with Indian firms. These are not secret arrangements. But experts draw a firm line between routine port calls and using Indian soil as a forward base for operations targeting Iran.

That distinction matters enormously for India, a country that has long prided itself on strategic autonomy. New Delhi balances friendships with Washington, Moscow, and Tehran simultaneously even cooperating with Iran on the Chabahar port project, despite Western sanctions pressing hard from the other side.

Pakistan, meanwhile, is watching every move. Sharing borders with both India and Iran, Islamabad’s strategists are urging non-alignment and diplomatic caution, wary of being pulled into a conflict that is not theirs to fight.

The truth may be far simpler than the speculation. But in a region this tense, even routine naval visits carry the weight of meaning and everyone is reading between the lines.