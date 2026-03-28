India Clears $25 Billion in New Defence Purchases, Adds Russian S-400s

India has approved major new defence purchases worth about $25 billion, including additional Russian-made S-400 long-range air defence systems, the country’s Defence Ministry announced late Friday, according to AFP.

According to the statement, the approvals came from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which is chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The ministry said it had cleared a total of 55 defence proposals valued at 6.73 trillion rupees (about $71 billion) during the 2025–26 financial year.

It marked a record year for India’s military modernization, with the ministry signing capital procurement contracts worth 2.28 trillion rupees ($25 billion), the highest defence spending in any single fiscal year.

For the Indian Air Force, the newly approved deals include medium transport aircraft to replace aging AN-32 and IL-76 planes, upgrades to the engines of Su-30 fighter jets, drones for surveillance and combat missions, and additional S-400 missile systems designed to counter long range aerial threats. The ministry said the new purchases would strengthen India’s ability to “counter enemy long range air attacks” while improving mobility and intelligence capabilities.

Though India has diversified its defence partnerships in recent years buying advanced aircraft and weaponry from the United States, France, and Israel, the continuation of deals with Moscow shows that Russia remains a key supplier for New Delhi’s armed forces.

The S-400 Triumf missile system, considered one of the world’s most capable air-defence shields, is designed to engage multiple targets, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, at ranges of up to 400 kilometers.

For the army, the Defence Council also approved new battlefield technologies including air defence tracking systems, artillery, armour-piercing tank ammunition, radio communication upgrades, and advanced aerial surveillance equipment.

Officials said the purchases reflect India’s ongoing push to modernize its armed forces amid regional tensions and growing security challenges, ensuring what the ministry called “decisive superiority” in future conflicts.