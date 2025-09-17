China Protests “Harassment” of Citizens at New Zealand Airports

WELLINGTON — China has accused New Zealand of mistreating its citizens at border checkpoints, alleging that travelers have been singled out for intrusive questioning and the seizure of personal devices, according to “The Frontier Post”.

In a sharply worded statement posted Tuesday, Beijing’s embassy in Wellington said it had lodged a “serious representation” with the New Zealand government after what it described as “unwarranted conduct and harassment” by security and intelligence officials.

The embassy cited a recent case in which a Chinese national, transiting through a New Zealand airport, was interrogated “without cause” and stripped of electronic devices — some of which were never returned. It said this incident echoed “several” earlier complaints from Chinese visitors facing similar treatment.

Demanding an immediate end to such “wrongful acts,” the embassy urged Wellington to ensure a “safe, fair, and non-discriminatory environment” for Chinese students, tourists, and other travelers.

New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), the country’s lead human intelligence agency, defended its work, stressing that all operations are lawful and subject to rigorous oversight. “When we engage with individuals as part of any operational activity, this is done professionally and in accordance with our mandate and legal authorities,” the agency said. It declined to confirm whether Chinese citizens were specifically being targeted, citing a policy of not discussing operational details.

The dispute unfolds against the backdrop of a vital economic partnership: China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at $22.9 billion last year. In June, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hailed the “strong and innovative” relationship during a visit to Beijing, where he met President Xi Jinping.

Now, however, an unease hangs over that relationship — shaped not by containers of goods, but by travelers and their confiscated phones at airport security.