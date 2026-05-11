Crisis Deepens for Starmer: Three Aides Quit as Dozens of Labour MPs Demand His Resignation

LONDON – In a dramatic escalation of the growing revolt within the Labour Party, three ministerial aides have resigned and openly called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step down. The departures mark a sharp blow to Starmer’s authority, as more than 50 Labour MPs have now publicly urged him either to resign immediately or to set out a clear timetable for his departure, according to BBC News.

The situation is unfolding at breathtaking speed, leaving the Prime Minister increasingly vulnerable. As the BBC’s political editor noted, events are moving quickly, and Starmer’s position appears more fragile than ever.

Earlier in the day, a defiant Starmer insisted he would prove the “doubters” wrong. He admitted his government had made mistakes but maintained that it had “got the big political choices right.”

One of the most notable voices in the unrest, backbench MP Catherine West, stepped back from her earlier threat to trigger a formal leadership challenge. However, she still demanded that Starmer leave office by September. Meanwhile, former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner added fuel to the fire, bluntly stating that “what we are doing isn’t working.” She also criticised the decision to block Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing as an MP, suggesting it was a mistake that should never have happened.

The wave of discontent reflects deep frustration among Labour ranks over the government’s direction, performance, and recent political missteps. What began as quiet murmurs of dissatisfaction has now burst into open rebellion, with senior figures and backbenchers alike questioning Starmer’s ability to lead the party through its current challenges.

As the political storm swirls around Downing Street, the coming days promise to be decisive. Starmer’s future as Prime Minister hangs in the balance, with his leadership facing one of its most serious tests since taking power.