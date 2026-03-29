“No Kings Here”: America Rises in Its Biggest Protest Wave Yet

No Kings in America: Millions March Against Trump

Across the length and breadth of America, a powerful message rang out on Saturday, this country bows to no king.

In what organizers described as the third wave of the No Kings movement, protesters flooded the streets of nearly every major American city, according to BBC News. From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. to the glittering chaos of New York’s Times Square, millions of ordinary Americans walked shoulder to shoulder, holding signs, chanting slogans, and demanding accountability from a president they believe has gone too far.

The rallies targeted President Donald Trump’s sweeping use of executive power, his aggressive immigration crackdowns, the ongoing war in Iran, and an economy that many working families say is leaving them behind. “Power belongs to the people, not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies,” organizers declared.

The emotional heart of Saturday’s protests beat loudest in Minnesota. It was there, in January, that federal immigration agents killed two American citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Their deaths shook the nation and turned quiet grief into open rage. Thousands filled the streets of St. Paul, where rock legend Bruce Springsteen performed live, lending his voice and his conscience to the cause.

The White House dismissed the demonstrations as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.” But with millions marching from Houston to Los Angeles, from Boston to Paris and London, the movement proved difficult to ignore.

Not everything remained peaceful. In Los Angeles, federal officers were struck with cement blocks. Arrests were reported in Dallas and outside a federal prison in LA. Several states deployed the National Guard.

Yet the protesters kept walking steady, determined, unafraid.

Trump insists he is no dictator. Critics, however, warn that America’s democracy has never faced a test quite like this one.