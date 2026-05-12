Pakistan Rejects Claims of Iranian Military Aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rejected a report by CBS News claiming that Iranian military aircraft had been stationed at Nur Khan Airbase, calling the allegations “misleading, speculative, and sensationalised.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the claims distorted the real purpose behind the arrival of Iranian aircraft in the country.

In an official statement, the ministry explained that several aircraft from both Iran and the United States had arrived in Pakistan after the ceasefire and during the first round of the Islamabad Talks. According to MOFA, the flights were used to transport diplomatic officials, security teams, and administrative staff connected to ongoing discussions aimed at easing regional tensions.

The ministry stated that some aircraft remained temporarily in Pakistan because further rounds of dialogue were expected. Although formal negotiations have not resumed, senior diplomatic contacts between the countries are still continuing. Pakistan also facilitated visits by the Iranian foreign minister under the same logistical arrangements, the statement added.

Rejecting all suggestions of military involvement, MOFA clarified that the Iranian aircraft currently present in Pakistan have “no connection whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.” It stressed that Pakistan’s role has remained transparent and focused entirely on diplomacy and peace-building efforts.

The statement further said that Pakistan has acted as an “impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator” in support of dialogue and de-escalation in the region. The country, it added, continues to provide routine logistical support whenever needed while maintaining communication with all concerned parties.

The clarification came after a CBS News report alleged that Pakistan had quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, possibly shielding them from potential American airstrikes. Similar claims also circulated on social media platform X, where users alleged that reconnaissance aircraft linked to Iran had been stationed at Nur Khan Airbase after last month’s ceasefire announcement.