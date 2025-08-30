India at the Crossroads: Between Trump, Xi, and Putin

India at the Crossroads: Between Trump’s Rebuke, Xi’s Handshake, and Putin’s Oil

In his 2020 book The India Way, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar offered a crisp blueprint for navigating a fractured world: “Engage America, manage China, cultivate Europe, reassure Russia, bring Japan into play.” It was a vision of India as a deft balancer in a multipolar age, stretching one hand to Washington, another to Moscow, and keeping a wary eye on Beijing, reported by BBC News.

Four years later, that scaffolding looks less stable. Donald Trump’s return to the White House has replaced applause with admonition. He has accused India of bankrolling Vladimir Putin’s war chest through discounted oil purchases and has slapped fresh tariffs on Indian goods. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a face-to-face with Xi Jinping in Beijing—a meeting that feels less like triumphal diplomacy and more like cautious rapprochement.

Delhi, once confident in its multipolar choreography, now finds itself on a narrowing stage.

A Balancing Act Under Strain

India has spent the past decade cultivating multiple partnerships at once. It is a pillar of the Washington-led Quad alongside Japan and Australia, yet it also sits in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, dominated by China and Russia. It courts American investment and technology, while relying on Russian crude to keep its energy lifeline steady. It champions the I2U2 initiative with the U.S., Israel, and the UAE, while pursuing a parallel trilateral with France and the Emirates.

This patchwork, analysts argue, is not confusion but design. India prizes “strategic autonomy,” hedging its bets rather than falling into the orbit of any single great power. “India’s best choice is the bad choice,” says Jitendra Nath Misra, a former ambassador. “Hedging may be flawed, but aligning fully with one camp is worse.”

Yet autonomy has its limits. India is the world’s fifth-largest economy, but at $4 trillion, it remains a fraction of America’s $30 trillion or China’s $18 trillion. Its military-industrial base is shallow; despite decades of “self-reliance” campaigns, it remains one of the world’s largest arms importers. That disparity, analysts say, shapes its diplomacy as much as its ambitions.

A Thaw with Beijing?

Against this backdrop, Modi’s China visit is being watched with unusual intensity. Relations have been frozen since the deadly border clashes in Galwan in 2020. Nothing illustrates the imbalance more starkly than India’s $99 billion trade deficit with Beijing—larger than Delhi’s annual defense budget.

Yet, recent signals suggest a tentative thaw. China’s envoy in Delhi publicly denounced U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, calling Washington a “bully.” Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a visit to Delhi, urged the neighbors to see each other as “partners, not threats.”

Skeptics, however, wonder why India would entertain dialogue now. Strategic scholar Happymon Jacob poses the blunt question: “What is the alternative?” For decades to come, he argues, managing China will be India’s central preoccupation—whether through confrontation, cooperation, or both.

Some see these talks as part of a broader triangular dynamic involving Russia. With Moscow leaning ever more heavily on Beijing, Delhi is eager to keep open a three-way conversation that prevents its old partner from sliding entirely into China’s embrace.

Old Friends, New Frictions

On Russia, India has resisted American pressure with unusual firmness. Discounted Russian oil remains a cornerstone of its energy security. Jaishankar’s recent trip to Moscow underscored Delhi’s determination to keep ties warm—both as a practical lifeline and as a symbolic reminder of its foreign policy independence.

But the U.S. relationship, once buoyed by bipartisan consensus, has cooled under Trump. His claims of brokering peace with Pakistan have unsettled Delhi. A much-hyped trade deal has stalled. Rebukes over Russian oil sting especially hard, given that China buys far more. Still, history suggests resilience. After U.S. sanctions following India’s nuclear tests in the 1970s and 1990s, relations not only recovered but flourished, culminating in the landmark civilian nuclear deal.

For many, the lesson is clear: this storm, too, will pass.

The Bigger Question

The strategic debate now turns on whether India should double down on multipolarity or tilt decisively toward Washington. In Foreign Affairs, scholar Ashley Tellis warns that hedging leaves India exposed to its “hostile superpower next door.” With the U.S. still towering above both Asian giants, he urges Delhi to cement a “privileged partnership” with Washington.

Others, like former ambassador Nirupama Rao, counter that India is “a titan in chrysalis”—too large and ambitious to bind itself to a single patron. Strategic ambiguity, she argues, is not weakness but autonomy in a fractured world.

Sumit Ganguly of Stanford sees India’s current approach as one of patience. “The rivalry with China will endure,” he says. “Russia can be relied upon, but only to an extent. The U.S.-India relationship, despite Trump’s idiosyncrasies, is too important to collapse.”

For now, Delhi seems to have little choice but to endure the turbulence, absorbing American rebukes, testing cautious dialogues with Beijing, and clinging to old ties with Moscow. In the end, as one diplomat put it, India’s greatest leverage may lie not in choosing sides but in waiting—betting that storms pass, and that partners, however estranged, eventually return.