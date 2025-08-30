Austria Crime Watch: Vienna Serial Robbers Apprehended in District Favoriten

In a decisive turn of events, Vienna police arrested two suspected serial robbers on Thursday in the city’s Favoriten district, bringing a dramatic end to a string of daring raids that have gripped local communities since July, reported by ORF. Authorities attribute seven completed robberies and one attempted heist—targeting gas station shops and tobacconists—to the duo.

Each crime followed a chillingly methodical pattern. One masked and dark-clad suspect stood watch at the door, while his accomplice entered the premises wielding a realistic-looking pistol—later revealed to be a blank-firing weapon. With fear as their weapon of choice, they coerced cash from frightened employees. While brazen, their haul remained modest: the total damage is estimated in the low four-digit range.

Recognizing the unfolding pattern, investigators swiftly centralized the probe within the Vienna State Criminal Police Office. It was through “intensive criminal investigations” that the two suspects—a 19-year-old of initially unknown nationality and a 20-year-old Russian citizen—were ultimately identified and traced. As they prepared for a fresh attack in Favoriten, special-operations units moved in and detained them.

Officers confiscated a blank-firing pistol, an electric shock device, disguise gear, a container likely intended for stolen cash, actual cash, and mobile phones. Despite mounting evidence, both men remained silent—leaving police with no insight into their motives. The investigation continues, and the search for motive deepens.

Local residents—still shaken—hope these arrests mark a turning point. In the meantime, police continue to ask anyone with information to come forward.