Pakistan Air Force Marks 1965 Spirit With Warning to India

Air Vice Marshal Warns India of Harsher Response on Defence Day

Marking Pakistan’s Defence Day in Karachi, Air Vice Marshal Shehryar Ahmad Khan issued a sharp warning to India, declaring that any future aggression would meet with an overwhelming response, according to “The Express Tribune.

“If the score was 6–0 last time, next time it will be 60–0, God willing,” Khan said at a ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid, invoking both the spirit of the 1965 war and the country’s recent military operations.

The remarks recalled clashes earlier this year, when India launched missile strikes in May after blaming Pakistan for violence in Pahalgam. Pakistan retaliated with “Operation Bunyan al Marsoos,” downing six Indian aircraft, including Rafale jets. The escalation ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on May 10.

Khan described September 6 as “more than a date—it is a reminder of courage, unity, and sacrifice.” He stressed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remains vigilant, citing its role in counterterrorism campaigns, natural disaster relief, and major operations such as Zarb-e-Azb, Swift Retort, and Bunyan al Marsoos.

“The PAF has never disappointed the people of Pakistan,” he said. “Any aggression against our soil will be met with a decisive and resounding response.”

Earlier in the day, a ceremonial guard change took place at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, where 73 cadets—66 men and seven women—assumed duties. Khan inspected the parade and laid a floral wreath in tribute to Pakistan’s founder. Addressing the cadets, he said the event symbolized the readiness and resolve of the Air Force.

The ceremony concluded with tributes to fallen soldiers and their families. Senior military leaders, including Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Muhammad Owais Dastgir and Sindh Rangers DG Maj. Gen. Muhammad Shamraiz, also paid respects.