Illegal Migration from Pakistan to Europe Falls 64% as Crackdown Shows Results

ISLAMABAD: The number of Pakistanis reaching Europe through illegal migration routes fell sharply during the first two months of 2026, signaling what officials describe as the early success of the government’s intensified campaign against human smuggling and irregular migration, according to The Nation.

According to official figures, 440 Pakistani nationals entered Europe through unauthorized routes in January and February 2026, compared with 1,224 during the same period last year. The figures represent a 64 percent decline, a trend that has also been acknowledged by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

Officials attribute the significant drop to a coordinated effort by Pakistani authorities to tighten immigration controls and dismantle networks involved in human smuggling. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has increased passenger screening at airports, strengthened document verification procedures, and stepped up the offloading of travelers whose travel patterns or documentation raised concerns.

Authorities have also expanded investigations targeting organized human trafficking and smuggling groups that profit by sending migrants abroad through dangerous and illegal routes. Officials say these operations have disrupted several networks and discouraged many people from attempting irregular migration.

The government has repeatedly stressed that illegal migration places lives at serious risk, as migrants often rely on criminal organizations that expose them to exploitation, abuse, and hazardous journeys across land and sea. In recent years, several deadly migrant boat disasters involving Pakistani nationals have intensified calls for stronger enforcement and greater public awareness.

Officials believe the latest figures indicate that stricter immigration enforcement, closer monitoring at exit points, and continued action against traffickers are beginning to produce measurable results. They say efforts will continue to strengthen border controls, prosecute human smuggling networks, and promote safe and legal pathways for overseas employment and travel.

The latest decline reflects both Pakistan’s domestic enforcement measures and broader international cooperation aimed at combating irregular migration while protecting vulnerable migrants from criminal exploitation.