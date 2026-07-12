Zelenskyy Announces Major Cabinet Shake-Up, Replaces Prime Minister

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a significant reshuffle of his government, introducing a new political strategy that includes replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and making changes to the leadership of several law enforcement agencies.

In a detailed statement posted on social media on Sunday, Zelenskyy said the changes are intended to strengthen Ukraine’s government at a critical time, as the country continues to defend itself against Russia’s invasion while expanding its diplomatic and economic partnerships around the world.

“Ukraine is changing its political strategy,” the president wrote, explaining that each major area of foreign policy will now be led by an experienced official responsible for delivering international agreements and advancing the country’s national interests.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed the transition with Svyrydenko, and both agreed that implementing the new strategy required a renewed Cabinet of Ministers. He thanked her for her leadership and revealed that she has been offered responsibility for what he described as “a new significant direction” in Ukraine’s relations with one of its key international partners.

Svyrydenko, 39, became prime minister a year ago after succeeding Denys Shmyhal. Before taking office, she served as first deputy prime minister and minister of economy, playing a central role in Ukraine’s economic policy during wartime. She was widely recognized for helping negotiate a landmark critical minerals agreement between Kyiv and Washington, an accord that strengthened cooperation with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and improved relations between the two governments.

In a message shared on X, Svyrydenko expressed gratitude for leading the government during what she called one of the most difficult periods in Ukraine’s modern history. She paid tribute to the country’s armed forces, saying their courage remains the foundation of Ukraine’s independence.

Alongside the cabinet changes, Zelenskyy announced planned reforms in the leadership of law enforcement agencies, signaling a broader effort to improve state institutions.

The president said the government’s renewed agenda will focus on expanding Ukraine’s international partnerships, including agreements to produce Patriot air defence systems under license, advancing the country’s bid for European Union membership, and strengthening political, security and economic ties with countries in the Gulf region.

The reshuffle reflects Zelenskyy’s determination to adapt Ukraine’s leadership as the nation confronts the continuing challenges of war while pursuing long-term security, economic recovery and deeper integration with the international community.