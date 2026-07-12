IRGC Claims Missile Strike on US Base in Jordan After American Attacks

TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Sunday that it launched a ballistic missile attack on the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, a facility used by the United States military, in what it described as retaliation for recent American strikes inside Iran, according to Mehr News Agency.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted the base’s command-and-control centre, military infrastructure, and hangars housing MQ-9 Reaper drones. The group claimed the strike formed the first phase of what it called a “crushing response” to U.S. military action.

According to the IRGC, the retaliation followed American airstrikes on military installations and telecommunications towers along Iran’s southern coast. Iranian officials alleged the attacks came after their forces blocked an attempt to guide several vessels through what they described as an illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The statement used strong language to condemn the United States and accused Washington of increasing tensions in the region. It also claimed the U.S. had pressured the Sultanate of Oman during the latest developments, although no evidence was provided to support the allegation.

The IRGC warned that any further U.S. military action would trigger “harsher responses,” signaling the possibility of additional retaliation if hostilities continue.

At the time of reporting, there was no immediate confirmation from the United States or Jordanian authorities regarding the alleged missile strike or the extent of any damage at Prince Hassan Air Base. Independent verification of the IRGC’s claims was not immediately available.

The latest exchange of accusations highlights growing tensions between Iran and the United States, raising fresh concerns about regional stability and the risk of a wider military confrontation across the Middle East.