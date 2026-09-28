Hungarian Parliament Clears Way for Theft Probe Against Prime Minister

Hungary’s parliament has stripped Prime Minister Péter Magyar of his parliamentary immunity, allowing prosecutors to pursue a theft investigation linked to a heated 2024 nightclub dispute in Budapest. In a Monday vote carried by a large majority, lawmakers also lifted the immunity of two former ministers from Viktor Orbán’s ousted government, who face separate allegations of corruption and embezzlement.

The case against Magyar centres on an incident in June 2024 at a Budapest entertainment venue, where a man filmed the then-opposition politician and his entourage without permission. According to prosecutors, Magyar repeatedly asked him to stop; when he refused, Magyar allegedly took the man’s mobile phone and threw it into the Danube. Police divers later recovered the device and returned it to its owner, but under Hungarian criminal law the act may constitute simple theft.

Magyar, who has called the episode a minor quarrel over unauthorized filming, himself requested that parliament lift his immunity so the case could proceed, insisting he has “nothing to hide” and committed no crime. He accused parts of the old Orbán-aligned prosecution apparatus of trying to conflate his phone incident with far more serious, billion-forint corruption scandals involving figures from the previous administration.

In parallel, parliament approved the suspension of immunity for Balázs Hankó, former minister for culture and innovation, and Miklós Szeszták, former minister for national development, both associated with Orbán’s Fidesz–KDNP coalition. Hankó is suspected of misusing public funds linked to the National Cultural Fund, while Szeszták faces allegations of taking bribes totalling about 11 billion forints (roughly €27 million) in connection with the state bus company Volánbusz.

Monday’s extraordinary session also included a secret ballot to elect Hungary’s new prosecutor general. President András Baka had nominated state prosecutor Zoltán Szathmáry without prior consultation with the parties, but the TISZA parliamentary group rejected the candidate and asked for a fresh nomination. Reports indicate the objection is linked to the so‑called “gold convoy” scandal: Szathmáry’s brother, István Szathmáry, a department head at the Constitutional Protection Office, is named as an official suspect in that case.