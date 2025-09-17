Hospitals Struck, Famine Deepens as Israeli Forces Push Deeper into Gaza

GAZA CITY — An exodus is unfolding in Gaza City as Israeli ground forces press into the heart of the enclave, unleashing waves of bombardments that have driven hundreds of thousands southward. Columns of families—on foot, in donkey carts, and in overloaded trucks—stream toward overcrowded “humanitarian zones,” only to find scarce shelter and soaring costs for survival, according to BBC News.

Israel says its latest offensive, now in its second day, aims to crush what it calls Hamas’s “last stronghold” and rescue hostages still held in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimate up to 3,000 Hamas fighters remain in the city. But aid agencies warn the campaign is devastating civilians already battered by famine and displacement.

On Tuesday, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said Israeli strikes hit al-Rantisi children’s hospital three times, damaging vital infrastructure and forcing half its patients to leave. The facility is Gaza’s only specialist hospital for children with cancer and kidney failure. The IDF said it was “looking into” the reports.

Residents describe nights of relentless shelling. “Last night was extremely difficult,” said Nidal al-Sherbi, who lives in Gaza City. “Explosions lasted from dusk until dawn. Tanks advanced from every direction. It was terrifying.”

The IDF said it struck more than 150 targets in two days, and Israeli media reported the use of remote-controlled, explosive-laden vehicles against Hamas positions. The army announced it would temporarily open the Salah al-Din road as a second evacuation route south, in addition to the main coastal highway. Yet for many, escape is impossible: a small truck now costs nearly $900 to rent, and tents sell for over $1,200.

The UN estimates nearly 190,000 people have fled Gaza City since August, while Israel puts the number closer to 350,000. At least 650,000 remain trapped. Gaza’s health ministry reported 98 deaths and 385 injuries from Israeli fire in the past 24 hours, alongside four more deaths from malnutrition, raising the famine toll to 154 since late August.

International condemnation is mounting. A UN commission of inquiry this week accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing evidence of systematic attacks on children, sexual violence, and destruction of cultural and religious sites. Israel’s foreign ministry denounced the findings as “distorted and false.”

Meanwhile, the European Commission proposed sanctions on Israel, including restrictions on trade privileges and penalties targeting extremist ministers and violent settlers. The measures lack sufficient backing among EU member states, but Israel has warned Brussels against moving forward.

In Jerusalem, families of hostages protested outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence, pleading for negotiations rather than escalation. “All day long, you boast about killing and destruction,” said Macabit Mayer, whose niece and nephew remain in captivity. “Who are you bringing these buildings down on?”

Pope Leo XIV echoed calls for a ceasefire, declaring the conditions for Palestinians “unacceptable.” Aid groups, including Oxfam and Save the Children, described the crisis as “unconscionable.”

As Gaza endures both bombardment and famine, the war—triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack that killed 1,200 in Israel and left 251 taken hostage—shows little sign of abating. For civilians caught between siege and flight, the question remains not when to leave, but where they can possibly go.