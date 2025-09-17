“Stop Trump”: Thousands Rally in London Against U.S. President’s Visit

LONDON — The streets of central London filled with chants and placards on Wednesday as thousands of demonstrators rallied against U.S. President Donald Trump during his second state visit to the United Kingdom, according to “Mehr News Agency”.

Organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, the march began in Portland Place, Marylebone, before winding toward Parliament Square. By late afternoon, crowds carrying banners and balloons denounced what they called the British government’s decision “to honor a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world.”

Police prepared for one of the largest security operations in recent memory. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that more than 1,600 officers were deployed, with 500 drawn from forces outside the capital. Scotland Yard imposed conditions under the Public Order Act requiring the demonstration to conclude by 7 p.m., citing the need to prevent “serious disruption to the community.”

Despite the size of the protest, the U.S. president was not scheduled to appear before Parliament, as the House of Commons is currently in recess for party conferences. Instead, the demonstrations focused on the symbolic nature of the visit itself.

Local media reported that more than 50 protest groups were expected to take part, reflecting a broad coalition of voices—from human rights advocates to environmental activists—united in opposition to Trump’s presence.

By early evening, London had become a stage for a familiar spectacle: the convergence of politics, protest, and pageantry, with the city’s landmarks as backdrop. While Trump’s official agenda remained shielded from the noise, the message in the streets was clear.

For thousands of Londoners, the visit was not a celebration but a reckoning.