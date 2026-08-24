Fresh Israeli Incursion Raises Tensions in Syria and Lebanon

Israeli forces entered a village in southern Syria on Monday, one day after Syrian and Israeli officials met in Jordan to discuss reducing tensions between the two sides.

Several Israeli military vehicles moved into Maariya, in the western countryside of Daraa province, according to Syrian state-linked media. The reported incursion was described as another violation of Syrian sovereignty.

The development came after Israeli forces reportedly raided Al-Rafid, a town in neighbouring Quneitra province, on Sunday and detained a shepherd. Southern Syria has faced almost daily Israeli military activity, including raids, searches, arrests, checkpoints and attacks, particularly in Daraa and Quneitra, according to Anadolu.

Sunday’s meeting in Jordan brought together a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and an Israeli delegation under United States mediation. A Syrian diplomatic source said the talks were aimed at reducing the escalation that followed Israeli shelling of Syrian territory and growing tensions in the south.

However, military actions have continued. On August 18, Israeli aircraft carried out eight strikes on the runway of Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in northwestern Syria, damaging parts of its infrastructure.

Israel has controlled most of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967. Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024, Israel said the 1974 disengagement agreement was no longer valid. Israeli forces then moved into the Syrian buffer zone and occupied additional positions, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

Attacks continue in Lebanon

At the same time, Israeli forces continued operations in southern Lebanon despite a US-backed framework agreement signed on June 26. Lebanese state media reported artillery fire, house demolitions and the burning of farmland.

Shelling struck Mansouri, while Israeli bulldozers operated in Houla. In Khiam, Israeli forces reportedly destroyed homes near Al-Mabarrat schools, sending smoke over the area. Fires also spread through agricultural land and nearby properties.

Lebanese authorities say Israel’s assault since March 2 has killed 4,348 people, injured 12,307 and displaced more than one million. Israel continues to hold positions in southern Lebanon, as well as Syrian and Palestinian territories, despite international calls for withdrawal.