Police clear Ceuta beaches, move migrants to port tents

Police in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta began moving hundreds of migrants off the territory’s beaches on September 18, relocating them to a newly set‑up tent camp in the port area after weeks of sleeping rough on the sand.

The operation started at 6:30 a.m., a Spanish government source in Ceuta said, as officers tried to guide people toward the new site. During the transfer, crowds jostled and pushed, each person hoping to secure a spot in the tented zone, where authorities say there are enough places for 1,700 people, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The camp is equipped with showers and beds, the source added, offering basic shelter compared with life on the open beaches.

Tens of thousands of migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco in late July. Most returned quickly, but several thousand have stayed, with many now living in makeshift conditions along the shoreline. Local authorities estimate that around 13,000 migrants remain in the tiny 18.5 square kilometer (7.2 square mile) territory, though the central government in Madrid puts the number lower.

The Spanish government pushed ahead with the relocation despite opposition from Ceuta’s conservative local administration, which has criticized the handling of the crisis. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has faced strong political backlash over the situation, as images of overcrowded beaches and strained services fuel debate across Spain.

The crisis has also spilled beyond Spain’s borders. Italy, alarmed by the prospect of secondary movements, temporarily reimposed border controls, deepening a dispute with Madrid over how to manage the flow of people and share responsibility within the European Union.

For now, the port’s tent city stands as a stark symbol of the standoff: rows of temporary shelters on former dock space, while the beaches, once the first landing point for thousands, slowly empty under police watch. How long people will stay in the camp, and what comes next for those who crossed in search of safety or opportunity, remains unclear.