Biometric Checks Block Thousands at Europe’s Borders

Europe’s new digital border system has already blocked nearly 50,000 people from entering the European Union, including about 1,500 individuals considered serious security risks.

The figures come almost 300 days after the gradual introduction of the Entry/Exit System, known as EES. Since its launch, the system has recorded nearly 160 million entries and exits by non-EU citizens. The high-risk cases were linked to concerns such as terrorism, human trafficking and the use of false identities, Kronen Zeitung.

The EES was designed to close a weakness in Europe’s border controls. In the past, people could sometimes travel under a different name or use a new passport, making it difficult for authorities to discover their true identity. The new system records travellers’ movements digitally and collects fingerprints and facial images during their first inspection.

This information allows border officials to identify people even when they later use another name or passport. The system also checks European security databases for arrest warrants and entry bans. It calculates how long visitors are legally allowed to remain in the EU, helping authorities detect overstays.

EU Internal Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner said that entering the EU was a privilege that had to be protected. He described the EES as the world’s most advanced border security system.

The system has been fully operational since April 2026 at around 1,500 border crossing points in 29 European countries. It has replaced traditional passport stamps with digital records. EU citizens are not affected by the new checks.

Despite fears of long queues, registration usually takes about 70 seconds. At Frankfurt Airport, the process can sometimes be completed in around 30 seconds.

Early cases show how the system works in practice. Authorities in Romania identified a Moldovan man travelling under a false identity who was wanted under a European arrest warrant issued by Austria. In Croatia, two travellers were caught using different surnames after exceeding their permitted stay.

Belgian authorities also recorded 108 matches in three months. In 61 percent of those cases, the same biometric details were connected to different names.

The technology has helped vulnerable people as well. In Amsterdam, police identified a woman believed to be a victim of human trafficking after a biometric search succeeded where traditional checks had failed.