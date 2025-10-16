French PM Survives No-Confidence Votes After Pension Concession

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu narrowly preserved his fledgling government on Thursday, surviving two no-confidence votes in parliament after offering to suspend President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform, according to Arab News.

The motions, tabled by the far-left France Unbowed and the far-right National Rally (RN), gathered only 271 and 144 votes—far short of the 289 required to topple the government. Crucially, Lecornu secured support from the Socialist Party, whose backing came in exchange for his pledge to freeze the pension overhaul until after the 2027 presidential election.

The reprieve underscored both Lecornu’s political agility and the fragile state of Macron’s administration, now entering the twilight of his final term. “A majority cobbled together through horse-trading managed to save their positions at the expense of the national interest,” RN leader Jordan Bardella lamented on X.

Financial markets barely flinched; investors had largely anticipated the outcome. But the prime minister’s victory came at a price. By shelving the reform—one of Macron’s signature economic initiatives—Lecornu risks dismantling a key pillar of the president’s legacy even as France’s public finances teeter under rising deficits.

If Lecornu had lost either vote, he and his ministers would have been forced to resign, likely triggering a snap parliamentary election and plunging France deeper into political turmoil. Instead, he now faces a grinding battle to push through a pared-down 2026 budget, amid a fractured National Assembly where alliances shift by the day.

“The French need to know that we’re doing this work to deliver a budget—it’s essential for our country’s future,” said Yaël Braun-Pivet, the Assembly’s president and a Macron ally.

Meanwhile, emboldened by their leverage, the Socialists are pressing for a new tax on billionaires, a move that exposes just how constrained Lecornu’s government remains.

For decades, pension reform has been France’s political kryptonite—a test of courage every president has faced, and few have passed. Lecornu’s narrow escape may buy him time, but not peace.