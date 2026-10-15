Freedom Party moves to bring down Austria’s coalition government

Austria’s far right Freedom Party has tabled a motion of no confidence against the government of Chancellor Christian Stocker, accusing it of paralysis, waste and an inability to govern.

Party leader Herbert Kickl told parliament that the government should “clear the field” and leave the country in peace. It was accompanied by an urgent question: “Is this federal government still capable of acting and able to conduct its business?”

The Freedom Party said it doubted that it was. Citing reports that 96 measures were blocked by coalition partners, it portrayed an administration trapped by its own divisions, according to News ORF.

Kickl attacked the size and cost of the government machine, pointing to more than 400 ministerial staff and 28 million euros in consultancy spending. He asked what results justified the expense and called the coalition a “government monster” behind stagnation, decline and national pessimism. He demanded fresh elections.

Government representatives rejected the attack as political theatre. State Secretary Alexander Pröll, standing in for the chancellor, accused the Freedom Party of polemics and symbolism. He defended the government’s 18 month record, citing two double budgets, lower non-wage labour costs, pension reforms, industrial electricity support, faster approvals, drought relief, agricultural diesel support, a child headscarf ban, electricity market reform and curbs on family reunification.

The criticism did not come only from the government. Social Democratic leader Philip Kucher recalled the Freedom Party’s earlier failures in office and mocked Kickl’s past attempt to glue himself to the interior minister’s chair. “You have repeatedly proved that you cannot do it,” he said.

The liberal NEOS leader, Yannick Shetty, went further, calling Kickl “the laziest member of parliament in this house”. He argued that none of the party’s crises in government had come from outside; all were self-inflicted.

The Greens offered a more nuanced criticism. Deputy leader Sigrid Maurer accused the Freedom Party of inflaming distrust in democracy, but did not defend the coalition outright, saying its cautious politics reflected a lack of ideas and energy.

The motion is unlikely to succeed, but it sharpens the political mood; a government under pressure, an opposition demanding its fall, and a public left to judge whether stability has become stagnation.